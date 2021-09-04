UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Cut to $488.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $515.00 to $488.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UNH. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $442.57.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $422.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $414.74 and its 200 day moving average is $393.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

