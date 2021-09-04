Universal Store Holdings Limited (UNI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.11 on September 28th

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.77.
Universal Store Company Profile
Recommended Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.