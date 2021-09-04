Universal Store Holdings Limited (UNI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.11 on September 28th

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.77.

Universal Store Holdings Limited operates as a specialty retailer of youth casual apparel in Australia. Its products comprise third party and company owned brands of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories in various categories, including womenswear, menswear, and unisex items. The company serves 16-35 year old fashion focused customers.

