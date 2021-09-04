urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Shares Down 1.4%

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $15.07. 281,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 244,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in urban-gro during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in urban-gro during the second quarter worth about $339,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in urban-gro during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in urban-gro by 55.2% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

urban-gro Company Profile (NASDAQ:UGRO)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

