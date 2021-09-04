US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after buying an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth about $254,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

VIAC opened at $41.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

