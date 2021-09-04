US Bancorp DE Has $5.41 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,154,000 after acquiring an additional 82,512 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after buying an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,228,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,801,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $9,201,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $643.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $574.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.67 and a 52 week high of $644.14.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

