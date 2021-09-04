US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Shares of KMX opened at $127.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $139.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.