US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 38.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464,618 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after acquiring an additional 253,118 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,663,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,657,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after acquiring an additional 146,512 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $157.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $158.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.