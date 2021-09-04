US Bancorp DE Sells 8,222 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.21% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

