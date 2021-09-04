Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,405,000 after acquiring an additional 191,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,946,000 after acquiring an additional 259,565 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $72,004,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after acquiring an additional 338,080 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

ITCI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 375,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

