Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $472,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 438.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,793. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 146.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.