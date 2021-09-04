Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,708 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.

