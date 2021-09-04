Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $381.57. 24,624,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,975,125. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $382.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.91 and a 200 day moving average of $341.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

