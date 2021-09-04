Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SPOT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.48.

NYSE:SPOT traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,020. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of -124.52 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.82. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.