Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 624 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 194,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after buying an additional 100,772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 482,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,164,000 after buying an additional 84,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.43. The company had a trading volume of 303,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,428. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $82.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.89.

