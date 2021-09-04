Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 681.9% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSK stock remained flat at $$23.18 during trading on Friday. 821,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

