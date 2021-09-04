Van Strum & Towne Inc. Lowers Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,032 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,056 shares of company stock worth $178,248,162. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com stock opened at $267.08 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

