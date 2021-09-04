Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) is Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s Largest Position

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 14.1% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $17,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR opened at $320.46 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $221.60 and a 12 month high of $323.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.36.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.