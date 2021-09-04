Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Orion Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $162.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,265. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.22.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

