Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Lifted by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proequities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $52.68. 1,144,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,714. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

