Vanilla Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $65,019.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $21.49 or 0.00042849 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $65,019.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00065232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00138869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00188196 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.76 or 0.07822550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,296.90 or 1.00299333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.94 or 0.00998946 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 807,520 coins and its circulating supply is 661,005 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

