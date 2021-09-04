Velas One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.78 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Velas has traded up 71.3% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $195.17 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000476 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001495 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.