VeraBank N.A. Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,029 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.4% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $301.14 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.00. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

