Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,356,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP opened at $486.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.94 and its 200-day moving average is $444.14. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

