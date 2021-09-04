Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 20.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after buying an additional 1,004,519 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 24.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 193.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 21,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.