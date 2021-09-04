Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Illumina by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN stock opened at $466.98 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $484.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.70.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

