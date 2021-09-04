Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 178,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 57,414 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

