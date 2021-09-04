Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $279,998.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,421,712.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,973,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Jabil stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.