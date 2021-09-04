Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 19,492 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,492 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,081,000 after buying an additional 198,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,198,000 after buying an additional 377,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,764,000 after buying an additional 797,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,580,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,621,000 after buying an additional 1,453,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,172,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

