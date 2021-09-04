Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $205.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,912. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

