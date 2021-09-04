Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.7% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 30,921 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 76,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,008,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,328,475. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $956,254. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

