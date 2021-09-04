Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 67,091 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,869,000 after acquiring an additional 180,529 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,610,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 234.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 171,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 120,477 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,559.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 159,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 153,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $378.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRGB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

