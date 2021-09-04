Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,722 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Perrigo worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 31.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,007 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Perrigo by 0.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in Perrigo by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,379,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,303,000 after buying an additional 183,411 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 3,947.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after buying an additional 1,724,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 263.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after buying an additional 1,068,658 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRGO opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

