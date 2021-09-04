Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.47 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHE. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Chemed by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 3,191.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Chemed by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

NYSE CHE opened at $478.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $471.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.07. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,549 shares of company stock worth $3,105,766. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.