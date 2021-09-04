Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $11.11 Million Holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,150 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,592,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after buying an additional 398,320 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,775,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after buying an additional 234,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $151,488.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $151,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,139 shares of company stock worth $492,675. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPTN opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. NeoPhotonics Co. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $508.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.92.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

