Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after acquiring an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

MLM stock opened at $374.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $391.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.37.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

