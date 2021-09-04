Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 25 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Markel worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,932,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 19.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,255.66 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,288.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,232.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,192.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

