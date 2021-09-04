Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,153 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $204.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.62 and its 200 day moving average is $158.31.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MODV shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

