VIMworld 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $134,642.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a total market cap of $49.02 million and $134,642.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00064823 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00059993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00154783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00188487 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.