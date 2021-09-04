VIMworld Market Capitalization Reaches $53.34 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $53.34 million and approximately $172,605.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002538 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00066123 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00061026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00141483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00166725 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

