VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $168.85 Average PT from Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.36.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.11. 1,096,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day moving average of $154.98.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in VMware by 518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

