VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.900-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.VMware also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.530 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.36.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.11. 1,096,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.98. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. VMware has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

