Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.34.

VOD stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 120.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,006 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 940.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,464,000 after buying an additional 2,671,389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $168,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

