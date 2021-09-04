Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.770-$2.820 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. Vontier has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

