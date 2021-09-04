Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading Up 8.5%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 184,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on VOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $576.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $479,314,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $288,444,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $49,706,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $46,318,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $35,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.