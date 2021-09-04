Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,433 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $94,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,967,000 after acquiring an additional 187,776 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,412,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

VMC stock opened at $180.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.77. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $119.68 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

