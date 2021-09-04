W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after buying an additional 311,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,952,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,132,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after buying an additional 225,327 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE:WPC opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.