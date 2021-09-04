W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $79,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,896,000 after purchasing an additional 214,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 673.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,865,000 after purchasing an additional 119,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,782 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

GWW stock opened at $429.65 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.25 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.