Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

WNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $771.14 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.