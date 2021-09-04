Waldron Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,461.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,319.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

