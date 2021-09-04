Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WDPSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Warehouses De Pauw from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Warehouses De Pauw stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

